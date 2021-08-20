Pokemon Go Announces Next Community Day Pokemon

✖

Pokemon Go will have a Community Day in September focusing on Oshawott, the Water-type Starter Pokemon of the Unova region. The announcement, which was widely expected by many Pokemon Go fans, was made today on the game's website. The next Community Day event will take place on September 19 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Oshawott to the game, and Oshawott will have a boosted spawn rate during the event. In something of a surprise, Samurott, Oshawott's final evolution, will gain two new moves during Community Day. Not only will Samurott learn the move Hydro Cannon when evolved during or immediately after the event, the move Razor Shell will also be added to Samurott's movepool as a permanent addition. Razor Shell will be a new move for Pokemon Go and no stats are currently available to determine its effectiveness (and whether it has any buffs or debuffs in PvP play). The event will also have a 3x XP bonus.

Oshawott is a popular Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Black and White. It starts off as a Water-type Pokemon and eventually evolves into the Water/Steel-type Pokemon Samurott. While we're still waiting on Razor Shell's overall effectiveness, it's likely that Samurott will have some viability in Ultra League when paired with Hydro Cannon.

Currently, Pokemon Go is hosting the third part of its Ultra Unlock event, which spun out of last month's Pokemon Go Fest event. The Ultra Unlock - Part 3 event features the arrival of several new Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield, including the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta in their weaker forms. Also included in the event are Skwovet, Wooloo, and Falinks, all of which appear in the wild. Falinks was previously a 3-Star raid boss, but it was dropped due to a bizarre visual bug. The event also continues a storyline in which the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa teleports Pokemon into the area. Hoopa's rings currently appear on the horizon of Pokemon Go's map. The Ultra Unlock event will run through August 31st.