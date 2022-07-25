Pokemon Go Drops Legendary Surprise With Daily Adventure Incense

Pokemon Go dropped a big surprise on players today with the debut of its Daily Adventure Incense mechanic. The new type of Incense was introduced today rather unceremoniously, but it comes with some very big prizes. Instead of attracting regular Pokemon that already appear in the wild, the Daily Adventure Incense attracts a mix of rare and Legendary Pokemon. Most notably, the Daily Adventure Incense has a chance of spawning Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres. This marks the first time that all three Pokemon have appeared in the game. All three Galarian Legendary Birds have high flee rates, so players will have to work hard to capture the new Pokemon.

Other rare Pokemon appearing in Daily Adventure Incense includes a mix of Evolved Pokemon like Charizard, Gengar, Alakazam, Abomasnow, Mamoswine, Zweilous, Metagross, and Bewear, and rare Pokemon like Gible, Jangmo-o- Nosepass, Dedenne, Tyrunt, Sewaddle, and Audino. Espurr, Vullaby, and Rockruff also appear via Daily Adventure Incense – these Pokemon were previously exclusive to eggs or raids.

To begin using Daily Adventure Incense, players first need to complete the Special Research to unlock the item. They'll receive one Daily Adventure Incense per day, which lasts for 15 minutes. The Incense will continue to work as long as players are moving. Players will also receive 30 Poke Balls when their Daily Adventure Incense if they have less than 30 total Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls in their possession.

The new Daily Adventure Incense came as something of a surprise and seems to be very well-received by players. The surprise mechanic seems to be sparking players' sense of adventure, as it is providing a mix of new and rare Pokemon and it's doing so without gating them behind mechanics that encourage players to spend money. Based on the fact that Pokemon Go is trending on Twitter for something positive, the Daily Adventure Incense definitely seems like a win.