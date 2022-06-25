Pokemon Go Deino Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go's latest Community Day is here, with a focus on the Dark/Dragon-type Pokemon Deino. Today's Community Day will only run 3 hours, although the game is adding a "bonus" feature that starts up after the event ends and is only available to "live" players who can travel to gyms. Deino and its evolutions Zweilous and Hydreigon are definitely Pokemon that players want to have, especially for players looking to have a team of strong raid Pokemon.

Here's everything you need to know about today's Pokemon Go event.

Deino Community Day – Times and Date

Stufful's Community Day runs from 11 AM to 2 PM local time on June 25th

Deino Community Day – Exclusive Move

Any Zweilous that's evolved into Hydreigon between 11 AM and 4 PM today will know the charged move Brutal Swing. While Hydreigon gets a big upgrade thanks to Brutal Swing (the move immediately becomes its best charged move), the Pokemon will only truly increase its viability in Master League play. However, a Brutal Swing Hydreigon will be a must-have for raids, as it immediately becomes one of the best Dark-type moves in the game.

Deino Community Day – Other Bonuses

The most notable bonus for Deino Community Day (and also it's most controversial one) is the addition of post-event 4-star raids. Players will have 180 seconds to defeat a 4-star Zweilous and will be rewarded by a burst of Deino spawns around the gym. However, players can't remote raid into these 4-star raids – players have to show up in person to participate. Because of the time involved with the raid, you'll need 2-4 players to defeat Zweilous in raids.

Other bonuses include the appearance of Zweilous around Lured Pokestops if enough Deino are caught, a 1/4 Hatch distance, double Catch Candy, and increased Lure and Incense durations.

Like other Community Day events, DeinoCommunity Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for the Pokemon. Shiny Deino has green skin instead of its usual blue, making it easy to spot. You can check out a Shiny Deino down below: