Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon

Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.

The Evolving Stars event will begin on October 5th at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through October 11th at 10 p.m. local time. During the event, players can expect to see the following Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild:

Duskull

Eevee

Haunter

Helioptile

Kadabra



Kakuna

Litwick

Pidgeotto

Poliwhirl

Ralts

Rhyhorn

Scyther

Seadra

Swinub

Tynamo



During the event, players can also look forward to Mega Gyarados day. On Saturday October 8th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, the Mega Pokemon will appear more frequently in Raids. Players will have an increased chance of catching a Shiny Gyarados that day, and Field Research tasks will reward players with Mega Energy and other goodies. Last but not least, the event will offer players a chance to receive Evolution items by completing Collection Challenges.

In Pokemon Sun and Moon, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo or Lunala, depending on the version of the game players purchased. At this time, it's unclear how this will be handled in Pokemon Go, but it's possible that players will have to choose a Research path between the two Legendary Pokemon. If that does prove to be the case, that might mean players will only be able to get one of the two Pokemon and then obtain the other at some later point. For now, fans will just have to see what else the Season of Light brings!

Are you looking forward to the Evolving Stars event in Pokemon Go? Have you been enjoying the game lately? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!