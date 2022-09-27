Pokemon Go Reveals October Content Plans and New Shiny Pokemon

October is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go players can expect to see a lot of new content throughout the month. Developer Niantic has revealed a few details about those plans, including a Shiny Pokemon making its debut in Pokemon Go. Through Special Research Breakthroughs next month, players will get the chance to encounter Shedinja, and for the first time, it could be a Shiny version. The company also provided dates for the month's biggest events, though we won't have specific details until we get closer to the actual dates. Players can expect the following events in October:

Evolving Stars Event (Oct. 5 – 11)



Mega Gyarados Raid Day (Oct. 8)



Festival of Lights (Oct. 14 – 17)

October Community Day (Oct. 15)



Halloween Event (Oct. 20 – 31)

Safari Zone: Taipei (Oct. 21 – 23)

Starting today, players can expect to see Yveltal in five-star Raids, while Mega Lopunny will appear in Mega Raids. On October 8th Xerneas, the other major Legendary from Pokemon X and Y, will return to five-star Raids, while Mega Manectric will appear in Mega Raids. Mega Banette will begin to appear in Mega Raids starting on October 20th and lasting through November 8th. In five-star Raids, players can expect the Altered Forme of Giratina on October 20th, before the game switches over to the Pokemon's Origin Forme from October 27th through November 8th. This month's Raid Hours will focus on Yveltal (October 5th), Xerneas (October 12th and 19th), and Giratina's Altered Forme (October 26th). Players can also expect the following Spotlight Hours:

October 4th: Purrloin- 2x XP for evolving Pokemon

October 11th: Haunter- 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon

October 18th: Misdreavus- 2x XP for catching Pokemon

October 25th: Shuppet- 2x XP for evolving Pokemon

Niantic's press release notes that players that bring their Buddy Pokemon to the Shuppet Spotlight Hour will "witness something special at the beginning and end," though no additional details were provided. With all of these festivities and the game's current Fashion Week theme, it seems Pokemon Go players will have plenty to keep themselves busy!

Are you looking forward to next month's events in Pokemon Go? Have you been enjoying the game lately? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!