New Pokemon Go Loading Screen Reveals Meloetta, Other Pokemon Go Fest Details

Pokemon Go's newest loading screen shows off some early details about Pokemon Go Fest, including the first "official" confirmation of Meloetta's appearance. Pokemon Go Fest is coming next month and Pokemon Go is starting to build hype for its annual big event. This year's theme is a music festival, and Pokemon Go recently uploaded a new loading screen (available with an update rolling out across devices) that shows several Pokemon in mid-performance. The biggest "reveal" in the loading screen is the appearance of Meloetta, the Mythical Pokemon whose appearance was all but guaranteed at this year's Pokemon Go Fest. Other Pokemon associated with the event, including the regional-exclusive Pokemon Chatot and Galarian Zigzagoon, also appear in the loading screen. You can check out the loading screen below:

We are about to start our teardown of 0.211.0 on our discord, but first up a new loading screen! pic.twitter.com/pQytYWWQ2M — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) June 11, 2021

This year's Pokemon Go Fest will be a global event that runs for two days. In addition to adding Meloetta, players will also be able to catch special costumed Pokemon and Pokemon that don't usually appear in their region. Two variants of Cosplay Pikachu will appear in the game for the first time, as will Pokemon like Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole. The event will also feature new music produced by Pokemon game director Junichi Masuda. A number of Shiny Pokemon will also make their first appearance during the event.

Tickets for this year's Pokemon Go Fest only cost $5, a decrease of $10 from last year's price. Several bonuses will be available to all players regardless as to whether they bought a ticket or not.

Pokemon Go also has a major slate of events planned for the month of June. The game is currently hosting a Slowpoke-themed event that adds Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro to the game. This weekend will feature a Special Raid Weekend that syncs up with the end of the Slowpoke event. Afterwards, players can look forward to a Solstice-themed event and a mystery event rumored to focus on the Pokemon Bidoof.