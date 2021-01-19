Pokemon Go's Hoenn Celebration Event Starts Today

Pokemon Go's Hoenn Celebration event launches today, providing players with an opportunity to capture several classic Pokemon as well as a chance to stock up on some popular Legendary Pokemon. The Hoenn Celebration event, the latest in a series of Pokemon Go events celebrating various regions, begins at 10 AM local time today. The event will last until Sunday January 24th at 8 PM local time. The new event is a bit different than the three previous celebration events as the event involves exclusive moves and rewards for catching Legendary Pokemon.

Following this event, players can look forward to the Johto Celebration event that starts next week, and the ticketed Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event that runs in early February.

Here's everything you need to know about today's event:

Hoenn Celebration Event - Featured Pokemon

Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, and Baltoy will appear more often in the wild during the event.

Skitty, Aron, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon, and Beldum will be added to the 5 KM egg pool during the event.

Hoenn Celebration Event - Raid Details

The Hoenn Celebration Event will feature two Legendary Pokemon, as both Groudon and Kyogre make their return to 5-Star raids. Players who catch at least two of both Legendary Pokemon (and catch 30 Pokemon during the event) will earn an encouner with a Rayquaza that knows the exclusive Charged attack Hurricane, which can't be learned normally.

The Hoenn Celebration event also coincides with the debut of Mega Ampharos, which will be added to the Mega Raid rotations.

Additionally, Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol will be 3-Star Raid bosses, and Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, and Bagon will appear in 1-Star raids.

Hoenn Celebration Event - Meteor Metagross

The other big draw of the Hoenn Celebration event is the return of Meteor Mash Metagross. Any Metang evolved during the Hoenn Celebration event will automatically learn Meteor Mash. Meteor Mash is a must have for Metagross if you want to use the Pokemon in Go Battle League's Master League, so this is a good opportunity to stock up on this usually rare moveset.

Hoenn Celebration Event - Timed Research Rewards and Collection Challenges

The Hoenn Celebration event comes with two challenges. To complete the Collection Challenge, players will need to catch Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Nincada, Nosepass, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Bagon. Players will receive 5,000 XP, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, and an Incense for completing this challenge.

The other Timed Research event involves catching two Kyogre, two Groudon, and 30 Pokemon of any species to earn an encounter with a Rayquaza that knows Hurricane.