Pokemon Go Unlocks Mewtwo, All Kanto Regional Pokemon as Ultra Bonus Reward

Pokemon Go players will finally get a chance to complete their Kanto Pokedex, thanks to a massive Ultra Bonus event coming later this month.

The popular mobile game announced a huge Kanto-themed event as its Ultra Bonus reward for its players completing a summer worth of Global Challenges. The new event will give players chances to capture Legendary Pokemon like Mewtwo, Articuno, and Moltres, and collect different regional-exclusive Pokemon like Kangaskhan or Tauros.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event has three major parts and will start on September 13th. Players will have a week to capture the Legendary Birds Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos in raid battles. All three Legendary Pokemon now have Shiny variants, so September 13-20th will serve as a second chance for players who didn’t get a Shiny during this summer’s mini-events focused on the Legendary Pokemon.

On September 20th, the Legendary Birds will leave raid battles and Mewtwo will join the game as a temporary Raid Boss. This marks the first time that Mewtwo will be a regular Raid Boss, as the Pokemon was previously only available for completing Legendary Raids. Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pokemon in the game, so players will want to stockpile as many Mewtwo as they can while it’s available to all players.

Mewtwo will be available from September 20th through October 23rd.

Finally, the regional-exclusive Pokemon Tauros, Mr. Mime, Kangaskhan, and Farfetch’d will all start appearing in Alolan eggs through the end of September. Players collect Alolan eggs by opening gifts, so players will want to stockpile as many eggs as they can to try to fill out their collection.

In addition, Kanto Pokemon will start spawning more frequently through the end of September, and will be cycled in as Raid Bosses.

The event seems to be aimed at giving players a chance to finally complete their Kanto Pokedex. Although some players might be disappointed that their stockpiles of regional-exclusive Pokemon won’t be as valuable for trading, this is great news for trainers who can’t get out and raid or travel as much as they’d like.

The event starts September 13th, so get raid for a month of battles and getting those long absent Pokemon for your collection!