Here’s all the New Pokemon That Can Evolve in ‘Pokemon Go’

Pokemon Go just gave players the ability to evolve several of their existing Pokemon into new forms.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go added the Sinnoh Stone, a new evolutionary item that allows players to evolve some of their existing Pokemon into new evolutionary forms first seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. These “Gen 4” games gave twenty existing Pokemon species new evolutionary (or pre-evolutionary) forms, and Pokemon Go is starting to add them to the games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not every “Gen 4” evolution is available, though, likely because Pokemon Go developers want to roll out the new Pokemon over several months like they did with the “Gen 3” Pokemon in 2017 and 2018. So, here’s the Pokemon that you can evolve starting today:

Rhyhorn –> Rhyperior

Electabuzz –> Electivire

Magmar –> Magmortar

Togetic –> Togekiss

Misdreavus –> Mismagius

Murkrow –> Honckrow

Sneasel –> Weavile

Dusclops –> Dusknoir

Roselia –> Roserade

Gligar –> Gliscor

Porygon 2 –> Porygon-Z

In order to evolve these Pokemon, you’ll need 100 Candies and a Sinnoh Stone, an evolutionary item only available by obtaining a Research Breakthrough reward. You can earn a Research Breakthrough reward by completing Field Research tasks on seven different days.

Players can start stockpiling candies for these Pokemon during the ongoing Hatchathon event, which began earlier today. Several of the species listed above (or their pre-evolved forms) can now be obtained by hatching a 2 KM eggs. These special eggs will be available between now and November 27th.

Note that Pokemon like Tangela, Magneton, and Lickitung aren’t available to evolve right now. In addition, the Eeveelutions Glaceon and Leafeon also aren’t available. In total, there’s still 10 Pokemon species currently in the game that can’t be evolved into their “Gen 4” forms.

In addition, players might notice that the CP is different for many of their Pokemon. Pokemon Go just implemented a major CP rebalance that gave most Pokemon a slight buff to their stats. However, other Pokemon (like Blissey) suffered a major nerf.