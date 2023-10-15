Pokemon Go Halloween Part 1 Event Adding New Pokemon, Avatar Items, and More

The Halloween season is officially in full swing, and Pokemon Go will once again be celebrating with a new in-game event. The event will be broken into two parts, with Part 1 set to kick-off on Thursday, October 19th at 10 a.m. local time. The event will see the debut of two new Ghost-type Pokemon from the Paldea region: Greavard and Houndstone. Greavard will not be found in the wild, but will appear in both three-star Raids and Timed Research encounters. During the event, players can expect to see the following Pokemon in the wild:

Alolan Meowth

Drifloon

Ekans

Gastly

Haunter

Litwick

Misdreavous

Phantump

Poochyena

Sandygast

Shuppet

Spinarak

Zubat

All of those Pokemon happen to be part Dark, Poison, or Ghost-types, making them fitting inclusions for a Halloween event! This year's event will also see the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Phantump. In addition to appearing in the wild, players will get extra chances to catch Phantump and Misdreavus through Field Research task encounters.

Pokemon Go Halloween Bonuses

Throughout this event, players can expect several other Halloween-themed extras, including a remix based on the haunting Lavender Town music from Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow. Gyms and PokeStops will be decorated for the Halloween season, and PokeStop Showcases will center on Shuppet, Banette, and Greavard. In terms of in-game bonuses, Halloween is all about sweets, and players will be rewarded with extra Candy and XL Candy on Catches with Nice, Great, and Excellent throws. Hatching eggs will result in double Candy.

New Pokemon Go Shop Additions

(Photo: Pokemon)

The Pokemon Go Shop will also have event-exclusive Timed Research that can be purchased for $5.00. The Timed Research will get players extra encounters with Pokemon related to the event, and there will even be an exclusive new Ghost Pose for the player's avatar. The Timed Research tickets can be purchased or gifted to other players, but PokeCoins cannot be used to purchase them. The Timed Research must be completed by October 31st at 8 p.m. local time, and it will be removed from the Shop 24 hours prior to that.

For players interested in spending PokeCoins instead of cash, the Pokemon Go Shop will have some new avatar items available during the event. Players will be able to dress up as some creepy Ghost-type Pokemon with the Yamask Mask, Cofagrigus Costume, Cofagrigus Head, Phantump Head, and Greavard Wig. These items will remain available in the Shop after the event has some to an end, but no prices have been revealed. Players can also expect to see new and returning Halloween-themed stickers, which will be available through the Shop, through gifts received from other players, and by spinning PokeStops.

Pokemon Go's Halloween Part 1 event will run through October 26th at 10 a.m. local time.

Are you excited for this Pokemon Go event? Do you enjoy the way the game handles Halloween? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!