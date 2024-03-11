Pokemon Go's New Prime Gaming Bonus Makes it Easier to Get Drampa

Last month, Pokemon Go added Drampa, a Normal/Dragon-type that first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Pokemon was only made available through Raid Battles and Field Research task encounters, but players now have a way of catching one without having to use a Raid Pass. Prime Gaming is currently offering exclusive Partner Research that can be redeemed through April 12th. Completing the Partner Research rewards players with encounters with Pokemon like Drampa and Hisuian Growlithe, as well as in-game rewards like Stardust, XP, and an Incubator. All in all, it sounds a big step up from some of Prime Gaming's previous offerings!

This Partner Research is exclusively available through Prime Gaming, which is a free service offered to Amazon Prime subscribers. Unfortunately, that means that anyone without Amazon Prime is out of luck! Readers interested in claiming the Partner Research can do so right here.

Is Shiny Drampa in Pokemon Go?

In Pokemon Go, sometimes the Shiny versions of Pokemon debut long after their standard versions. Drampa was one notable exception, as the Shiny version was added at the same time, and can be acquired in the mobile game right now. While some Shiny Pokemon are only slightly different from the standard versions, Shiny Drampa is one of the more unique options available; the two shades of green have been swapped for brown and tan, while its yellow eyebrows have been replaced with black ones. An image of Shiny Drampa from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Primal Kyogre Raid Day

While Prime Gaming is giving players another chance at catching Drampa this month, Pokemon Go is also making it possible to get Primal Kyogre again. On Sunday, March 17th, a Primal Kyogre Raid Day event will take place starting at 2 p.m. local time and lasting for three hours. During that time, Primal Kyogre will be appearing much more frequently in Raids, and players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny. During the event, up to five extra Raid Passes will be obtainable from spinning the Photo Discs at Gyms.

Players will be happy to know that the controversial limit on Remote Raids will be extended during this event. That limit will be increased to 20 between Saturday, March 16th at 5 p.m. PT, and will last through Sunday, March 17th at 8 p.m. PT. Limits on Remote Raids started last year as part of an effort to get people participating in more Raids locally, and were met with a huge backlash from the community. Unfortunately, Niantic isn't doing anything about the increased price of Remote Raid Passes, so players that are planning to take part in 20 of them are going to have to spend a lot of PokeCoins!

Are you planning to redeem this Partner Research from Prime Gaming? Were you able to get Drampa in Pokemon Go last month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!