Pokemon Go Brings Back Legendary Giants for Weekend Raids in December

Pokemon Go is bringing back the Legendary Giants to battle in raids throughout the month of December. Yesterday, Pokemon Go announced that Regirock, Registeel, and Regice would all appear in raids on different weekends in December. Regirock will appear in raids from December 12th at 6 AM local time to December 13th at 10 PM local time. Registeel will appear in raids from December 19th at 6 AM local time to December 20th at 10 PM local time, and Regice will appear in raids from December 26th at 6 AM local time to December 27th at 10 PM local time. All three Pokemon will join Kyurem, who will continue to appear in Legendary Raids throughout the month of December.

While the Legendary Giants (or Legendary Golems) aren't the most powerful of Pokemon, Registeel in particular is one of the top Pokemon in one of the Go Battle League's PvP modes. Registeel remains one of the most popular Pokemon in Great League, and players can load up on the Registeel Candy needed to get that Pokemon to a CP of 1500 and add a second Charged move to give it more coverage options.

Pokemon Go has plans for several other events over the month of December. Not only is the game's final Community Day of the month happening this weekend over the course of two days, players can also look forward to a special tie-in event with Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle next week that will feature a brand new costumed Pikachu and the chance to capture a Shiny Celebi. Other holiday events are also being teased for later this month, which may result in the addition of several new Ice-type Pokemon. Players can also look forward to a major ticketed event in 2021 - the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event, which will mark the first time Shiny Mew is available outside of Japan.