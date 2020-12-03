Pokemon Go Announces Shiny Celebi Event as Movie Tie-In

Pokemon Go has announced a new event for later this event that will offer players Special Research and a chance to to capture a Shiny Celebi. The upcoming event serves as a celebration of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, which comes out in Japan later this month. During the event, players will have the chance to battle Jessie and James (making their return to Pokemon Go after a several month absence), capture a new costumed Pikachu, and encounter Pokemon seen in the movie in the wild and in raids. The event will launch on December 14th, with different parts of the event taking place throughout the month.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Shiny Celebi event:

Shiny Celebi Event Start Date

The event starts on December 14th at 8 AM local time. Different aspects of the event end at different times, which are detailed later in the article.

Shiny Celebi Special Research Details

Beginning on December 14th, players will have the opportunity to complete limited time Special Research that will result in an encounter with Shiny Celebi. Unlike normal Special Research, this research is led by Jessie and James and can only be completed for a limited time. No end date has been announced for the Special Research.

Explorer Pikachu Details

From December 14th through December 21st, players will also have the opportunity to find a special costumed Pikachu wearing an Explorer's hat in the wild. The Pokemon will also be featured in the Spotlight Hour that runs on December 15th at 6 PM local time. Players can also find a Shiny Explorer Pikachu if they're lucky.

Other Pokemon Appearing in the Event

The event will also feature Hoothoot, Nuzleaf, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble and Durant appearing in the wild. Durant is usually a region-exclusive Pokemon, but will appear as a rare spawn around the world. Additionally, Lickitung, Mawile, Flygon, and Rufflet will appear in Raid Battles, and Igglybuff, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, Bonsly, and Rufflet will hatch from 5 KM eggs. Shiny Rufflet will also be added to the game.

Jessie and James on Christmas Day

To celebrate the actual release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle on Christmas Day in Japan, Jessie and James will appear more often throughout the day. Players can use the event to battle Jessie and James and their new Pokemon.