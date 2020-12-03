Pokemon Go Reveals December 2020 Community Day Details

Pokemon Go has provided new details about its final Community Day of the year. As with past December Community Day events, the event will run two days and will feature every Pokemon that has appeared in Community Day events over the past two years. Pokemon that appeared in 2020 Community Day events will appear in the wild, while Pokemon that appeared in 2019 Community Day events will appear in raids. Additionally, Community Day exclusive moves will also be available to certain Pokemon that evolve during the two day event.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming December 2020 Community Day for Pokemon Go:

December 2020 Community Day Dates and Times

The December 2020 Community Day will run from Saturday December 12th at 6 AM to December 13th at 10 PM local time. Additional bonuses will also occur between 11 AM and 5 PM local time on both days.

December 2020 Community Day Featured Pokemon

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the event: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup.

The following Pokemon will apprear in raids and hatch from 2 KM eggs: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.

Increased Shiny Rates

On Saturday December 12th, the following Pokemon will have increased Shiny rates between 11 AM and 5 PM local time: Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Seedot, and Piplup.

On Sunday December 13th, the following Pokemon will have increased Shiny rates between 11 AM and 5 PM local time: Charmander, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, and Porygon.

Community Day Bonuses

On December 12th and 13th, the following Bonuses will be active between 11 AM and 5 PM: 2x Catch Stardust, 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance, 3 Hour Incense.

Exclusive Moves

The following Pokemon will learn an exclusive attack if evolved during the event.