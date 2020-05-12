Pokemon Go Announces Seedot Community Day for May

Pokemon Go has announced its next modified Community Day, this time featuring Seedot and its evolutionary line. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that Seedot will be the focus of this month's Community Day, which will take place on May 24th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Seedot will spawn in greater numbers during the event, and any Seedot that evolves into Shiftry during the event will know the move Bullet Seed. The event will also offer players triple XP for catching Pokemon during the event and will benefit from increased Incense time. Players who really want to get into the Community Day spirit can also participate in Pokemon Go's first ever 24-hour livestream, which will feature video of Seedot and other Pokemon playing in the wild. Players who use the Snapshot feature during the event may also get an unknown "surprise" that likely involves triggering some kind of encounter.

Seedot was first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire as a tiny acorn-like Pokemon that eventually evolves into the Grass/Dark-type hybrid Shiftry. Shiftry was inspired by the tengu, a type of Japanese yokai known for their cruel pranks and desire to protect their forest homes. Shiftry is a useful Pokemon in both the Great and Ultra Leagues of GO Battle League, although arming it with Bullet Seed isn't much of an advantage.

Players can also purchase a Special Research Quest called "Seeing Double" that features quests involving Seedot and its evolved forms. Players can earn three Incense and five Golden Razz Berries for completing this Special Research quest, which costs $1. A special Community Day bundle featuring an Elite Fast TM, 30 Ultra Balls, 3 Incense, and 3 Lucky Eggs will also be available to purchase from the game's in-game store.

Players can take advantage of this month's Community Day festivities on May 24th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

