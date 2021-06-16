Pokemon Go's Shadow Ho-Oh Starts Today

✖

Pokemon Go's newest Legendary Shadow Pokemon is rolling out around the world. Team Go Rocket has corrupted another Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go, this time targeting the Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh. From now until August 31st, players around the world can challenge Giovanni for a chance to capture Shadow Ho-Oh. While Shadow Ho-Oh has stronger than normal attacks thanks to its corrupted form, Shadow Ho-Oh still has a double weakness against Rock-type Pokemon. Pokemon like Tyranitar, Golem, or Rhyperior should be able to beat Ho-Oh in a one-on-one battle, especially if you've already forced Giovanni to burn through one or more shields.

Players can only encounter Giovanni if they have a Super Rocket Radar, but Pokemon Go is making it a bit easier to encounter the villainous leader with the help of the new "A Seven-Colored Shadow" Special Research. By completing the tasks in this special research, players can obtain a Super Rocket Radar to quickly face Giovanni and earn a Shadow Ho-Oh encounter. Each part of the Special Research can be seen below:

Part 1: Rewards - 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust, Gloom Encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Teddiursa Encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1 Sun Stone

Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon - 15 Poke Balls

Part 2: Rewards - 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, Xatu Encounter

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 5 Hyper Potions

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon - 5 Revives

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 15 Great Balls

Part 3: Rewards - 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rocket Radar

Use 3 Super Effective Charged Attacks in Gym battles - 1 Fast TM

Battle another Trainer in the Great League - 1 Charged TM

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 15 Ultra Balls

Part 4: Rewards - 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - Flareon Encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - Vaporeon Encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - Jolteon Encounter

Part 5: Rewards - 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, Larvitar Encounter

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 5 Max Revives

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 1 King Rock

Part 6: Rewards - 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 2,000 Stardust,1 Lucky Egg, 6,000 XP