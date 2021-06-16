Pokemon Go's Shadow Ho-Oh Starts Today
Pokemon Go's newest Legendary Shadow Pokemon is rolling out around the world. Team Go Rocket has corrupted another Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go, this time targeting the Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh. From now until August 31st, players around the world can challenge Giovanni for a chance to capture Shadow Ho-Oh. While Shadow Ho-Oh has stronger than normal attacks thanks to its corrupted form, Shadow Ho-Oh still has a double weakness against Rock-type Pokemon. Pokemon like Tyranitar, Golem, or Rhyperior should be able to beat Ho-Oh in a one-on-one battle, especially if you've already forced Giovanni to burn through one or more shields.
Players can only encounter Giovanni if they have a Super Rocket Radar, but Pokemon Go is making it a bit easier to encounter the villainous leader with the help of the new "A Seven-Colored Shadow" Special Research. By completing the tasks in this special research, players can obtain a Super Rocket Radar to quickly face Giovanni and earn a Shadow Ho-Oh encounter. Each part of the Special Research can be seen below:
Part 1: Rewards - 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust, Gloom Encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Teddiursa Encounter
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1 Sun Stone
- Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon - 15 Poke Balls
Part 2: Rewards - 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, Xatu Encounter
- Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 5 Hyper Potions
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon - 5 Revives
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 15 Great Balls
Part 3: Rewards - 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rocket Radar
- Use 3 Super Effective Charged Attacks in Gym battles - 1 Fast TM
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League - 1 Charged TM
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 15 Ultra Balls
Part 4: Rewards - 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - Flareon Encounter
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - Vaporeon Encounter
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - Jolteon Encounter
Part 5: Rewards - 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, Larvitar Encounter
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 5 Max Potions
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 5 Max Revives
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 1 King Rock
Part 6: Rewards - 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 2,000 Stardust,1 Lucky Egg, 6,000 XP