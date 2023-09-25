Pokemon Go Reveals October Community Day and Detective Pikachu Tease

Pokemon Go's September Community Day took place this past Saturday, putting Grubbin in the spotlight. Now that the event has come to an end, Niantic has revealed what players can expect for the month of October. A Community Day centered on Timburr will take place on October 15th, running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. As per usual, there will be several bonuses during that time, including triple Stardust and double Candy on Catches. Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will also last for three hours. Most importantly, players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Timburr!

An image of Shiny Timburr can be found below.

Those that won't be able to participate during Community Day hours will find Gurdurr in Four-Star Raids from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Successfully defeating Gurdurr will result in Timburr swarming the area around the gym, with Shiny Timburr appearing in the same frequency they would during the event. These Raids are not available remotely. Gurdurr is the evolved form of Timburr, and Gurdurr can evolve into Conkeldurr. Conkeldurr requires 200 Timburr Candy to evolve, but players can also get one by trading with another player. Making things a bit easier, trades will require 50% less Stardust on Community Day, and players will be able to make one additional Special Trade. These bonuses will be live starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m.

Evolving a Gurdurr during the event (or up to five hours after) will result in a Conkeldurr that knows the Featured Attack Brutal Swing. Brutal Swing is a Charged Attack, which has a power of 65 in Trainer Battles, Gym Battles, and Raids.

Pokemon Go Community Day Schedule

(Photo: Pokemon)

Back in August, Pokemon Go released a schedule that contained all of the Community Day dates for Adventures Abound. Unless something has changed since then, the Timburr Community Day will be the only one held in the month of October. However, players can look forward to two in November, including a "standard" Community Day, as well as a Community Day Classic event.

Detective Pikachu Returns

In addition to the news about Community Day, Niantic has also teased that Pokemon Go will be getting some kind of content related to Detective Pikachu. Pokemon Go's official Twitter account shared an image of an atmospheric office that looks like the one Harry Goodman used in the live-action movie Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. When the movie released in 2019, Pokemon Go added a special Pikachu wearing a deerstalker hat, as well as special avatar items.

With Detective Pikachu Returns coming to Nintendo Switch on October 6th, it's possible we'll see some kind of tie-in event centered around the game. The Community Day schedule for this season also included several event dates, including one taking place on October 7th and 8th. Those dates would make a lot of sense for a Detective Pikachu Returns in-game event, as that's the weekend of the game's release. Hopefully Niantic will reveal more about the event over the next few days!

Are you looking forward to Timburr Community Day? Do you think we'll see a Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokemon Go next month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!