Pokemon Go Reveals Next Season's Community Day Schedule

A new season for Pokemon Go is just around the corner, and while Niantic is not ready to reveal full details, the developer has released a Community Day schedule lasting through November. As was the case last season, Niantic has not announced which Pokemon will be given the spotlight; instead, the schedule is meant to give players an idea of what to expect over the coming months. The first of these events is a Community Day Classic set to take place on September 2nd. Since that's coming up quick, we should have full details soon! The full schedule can be found below:

Saturday, September 2nd (Community Day Classic)

Saturday, September 23rd



Sunday, October 15th



Sunday, November 5th

Saturday, November 25th



In addition to those dates, Niantic has also teased several other days Pokemon Go players should keep open over the next few months. The following days will feature in-game events:

Sunday, September 17th



Saturday, September 30th

Saturday and Sunday, October 7th–8th

Saturday, October 21st

Saturday, November 11th



The game's current theme is "Hidden Gems," and it began back in June. That theme teased the arrival of Diancie, the mythical Pokemon that players first had the chance to encounter at Pokemon Go Fest 2023. A global event for Pokemon Go Fest will take place this weekend, giving players around the chance to encounter Diancie, provided they purchase an in-game ticket.

While we don't know what next season's theme will be, we do know that it will see the debut of several Paldean Pokemon. Thus far, Pokemon Go players have only been able to get Gimmighoul and Gholdengo by connecting to a copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet. That will change in September, as players can expect to see several other Pokemon that first appeared in Scarlet and Violet. Specific Pokemon haven't been announced, but players can likely expect to see the three starter Pokemon and their evolved forms: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Pokemon Go's seventh anniversary art released back in July also featured a Paldean Wooper, so players can probably expect to see it show up alongside its evolved form, Clodsire.

What do you think of this Community Day schedule? What do you think next season's theme will be? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!