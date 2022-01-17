Pokemon Go Fans Are Much Happier With This Month’s Community Day

Today, Pokemon Go fans were treated to the first Community Day of 2022, with Spheal appearing in the spotlight. On social media, many fans have been sharing all of the Shiny and three-star Pokemon they were able to obtain during the event, and the overall mood seems to be quite positive! It’s a welcome change from last month’s Community Day, which came as a disappointment for a lot of players. Each Community Day usually centers on one specific Pokemon, but last month’s event instead focused on all of the previous Pokemon from 2021’s Community Days. It was a nice idea, but fans weren’t particularly fond of it.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Niantic kicked things off with such a fun and cute Pokemon! Since debuting in 2001’s Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Spheal has long been a favorite among fans. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the Shiny version of Spheal also boasts a great looking purple color scheme. Niantic hasn’t announced February’s Community Day just yet, but hopefully next month’s will be just as well-received!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Spheal Community Day!

It was a good day.

What a great community day☺️



This was a nice hour of weather boosted & this was my highest CP🤩



Got tons of PvP ones evolved too!✨#cday #pokemongo #spheal #shiny #hunting #pvp pic.twitter.com/vgnCCENstR — Julian (@123jb123_) January 17, 2022

Spheal seemed to be enjoying it, too!

There’s even an extra Community Day to look forward to this month!

What a perfect way to end another #PokemonGOCommunityDay not only did I get a hundo Spheal from special research but I finally got a Melmetal for GBL a truly great way to end the day can't wait for the next community day this mouth 😊 👍 so excited pic.twitter.com/k6zviwf5eZ — Tequinn Day (@DayTequinn) January 17, 2022

Sometimes it’s fun no matter what you catch…

https://twitter.com/TeddIness_/status/1482684179683110916

…but it looks like there were some nice hauls!

I got 3million XP and 32 shiny for #SphealCommunityDay 😅 — LOWKEY (@Lowkey_4real) January 17, 2022

This one gets our Spheal of approval.

I forgot to bring my tablet to work for community day ;-; but here some precious spheal babies work doodles!! pic.twitter.com/eC5XyPThBu — ＜★＞CAMI TEAM PAST (@BerryFunnyFlora) January 17, 2022

Some fans found different Shinies, instead!

Wait it’s community day for Spheal? pic.twitter.com/BntmTEPL8E — phil (@phil_clark) January 16, 2022

Maybe bringing back old Community Day events in December isn’t a bad idea!