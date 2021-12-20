Pokemon Go Fans Disappointed With December Community Day

Each month, Pokemon Go hosts a Community Day making a different Pokemon much more common, and making it easier to find Shiny variations. December was a different story, however, focusing instead on making all of this year’s previous options available at the same time. In theory, it should have been a fun way for players to get a second chance at those they missed the first time around, but a lot of players weren’t crazy about how it all worked out. Some felt that this month’s option fell flat, while others wish it had taken place earlier in the month.
With December’s Community Day in the books, it will be interesting to see if Niantic does the same thing next year, or if the developer opts to go with a more traditional Community Day, instead. Clearly, a lot of players weren’t thrilled with how the event turned out, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Fortunately, it’s a safe bet that Community Days will go back to normal next month!
