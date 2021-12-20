Pokemon Go Fans Disappointed With December Community Day

Each month, Pokemon Go hosts a Community Day making a different Pokemon much more common, and making it easier to find Shiny variations. December was a different story, however, focusing instead on making all of this year’s previous options available at the same time. In theory, it should have been a fun way for players to get a second chance at those they missed the first time around, but a lot of players weren’t crazy about how it all worked out. Some felt that this month’s option fell flat, while others wish it had taken place earlier in the month.

With December’s Community Day in the books, it will be interesting to see if Niantic does the same thing next year, or if the developer opts to go with a more traditional Community Day, instead. Clearly, a lot of players weren’t thrilled with how the event turned out, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Fortunately, it’s a safe bet that Community Days will go back to normal next month!

Keep reading to see what Pokemon Go fans are saying about the December Community Day!

It was boring if you kept up with previous events.

https://twitter.com/ShibKaizerX/status/1472550461819469828

The timing could have been better!

https://twitter.com/GamerSigyn/status/1472581412742176772

Some think it was the worst Community Day yet…

Been playing since 2017 and have never missed a community day. But this dec community has too be the worst literally nothing truly worth value too me. So sad cause cday is one of my fav events each month. Plus since it's usually the only good event lately. Ur really failing — Dan Lucas (@infamous51183) December 19, 2021

…and others weren’t happy with the previous 11, either.

This December Community Day has been the worst Dec Comm Day – because we had (on average) the worst 11 options yet leading up to it. Niantic has doubled down on their bad decisions instead of choosing to play the hits. #PokemonGO — ChaosJim @Halloweentown (@ChaosJim1) December 19, 2021

Shinies are supposed to be the big draw for these events!

Did @NianticLabs / @PokemonGoApp forget it's Community Day weekend? After the first 20min, haven't seen the first dang shiny in over 200pokemon -.- — Linda Koenig (@ARTicWolf33c) December 19, 2021

Maybe next month will be better.

https://twitter.com/tds_scott/status/1472688081375571968

Was it really worse than sock folding?

https://twitter.com/RImp37120835/status/1472722966450524165

Hopefully, they’ll pick some exciting options in 2022.