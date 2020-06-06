Pokemon Home Gives Away Galar Starter Pokemon With Hidden Abilities

Pokemon Home is doing a free giveaway for any player who transfers a Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield to the storage service. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company announced that any player who transferred a Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield would receive all three Starter Pokemon from the Galar region. To receive the Pokemon, players first need to transfer a Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield using the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Home. Once the transfer is complete, they can then log into the mobile version of Pokemon Home to receive the Mystery Gift.

The big draw for this giveaway is that the three Pokemon would have their Hidden Abilities, which have been unavailable up to this point. Hidden Abilities are non-standard Abilities that usually make a Pokemon more powerful in different ways. Players can only obtain Pokemon with Hidden Abilities under certain circumstances, such as from Max Raid Battles or giveaways. Another way to obtain these Pokemon is through trades, since many players breed Pokemon with Hidden Abilities and then give them away.

Grookey's Hidden Ability is Grassy Surge, which automatically changes the battlefield to Grassy Terrain when enter a battle. Scorbunny's Hidden Ability is Libero, which causes its type to temporarily change to match the type of whatever attack its using, thus causing an increase in that attack's damage. Sobble has the Hidden Ability Sniper, which increases the rate of damage a Critical hit deals. Sobble's Hidden Ability is particularly powerful as it syncs up with Snipe Shot, Inteleon's signature move that has a boosted Critical Hit rate.

Luckily, it seems that there's no time limit to getting these special Pokemon, nor do players have to sign up for the paid version of Pokemon Home. Players can download Pokemon Home now on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

