Pokemon Home's Newest Mystery Gifts are Available Now

✖

Pokemon Home has a new update today, and users will find that updating the app will reward them with two new Mystery Gifts: a Gigantamax Factor Bulbasaur, and a Gigantamax Factor Squirtle! As the name implies, these Pokemon will both have the ability to Gigantamax once imported to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and after they've evolved into Venusaur and Blastoise, respectively. Up to this point, the only way to get these Gigantamax Pokemon was through Sword and Shield's expansion pass. Now, Sword and Shield fans that haven't purchased the DLC can get the Gigantamax forms for both Pokemon without making that particular purchase.

To get the two Mystery Gifts, players must simply update the mobile version of Pokemon Home to version 1.4.0. Once that's been completed, Poke Boy will tell users that they've been given a present to commemorate the update. Users will then be sent to the Mystery Gift section of the app, which will allow them to claim both Bulbasaur and Squirtle.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's expansion pass added more areas for players to explore, while also increasing the number of Pokemon obtainable. The Isle of Armor part of the expansion allows players to choose between a Gigantamax Factor Bulbasaur or Gigantamax Factor Squirtle. To get the other, players had to trade, or bring in that Pokemon from Pokemon Home. They could then give that Pokemon an item called Max Soup, which gives it the ability to Gigantamax in the game.

For those unfamiliar with Pokemon Home, it's an app available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. The app allows users to compile all of their Pokemon from the various main series entries in one place, and move them into compatible games, including Pokemon: Let's Go, and Pokemon Sword and Shield. The app even allows Pokemon Go players to move Pokemon over (though they can't be sent back).

All in all, this is a pretty nice Mystery Gift! It's hard to say how many Pokemon Home users won't have already gotten at least one of these Pokemon from the expansion, but those that hadn't gotten around to using Max Soup, or those that hadn't bought the expansion pass at all, are certainly in luck.

Are you excited for these Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Home? Did you already have the Gigantamax Factor Bulbasaur and Squirtle? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!