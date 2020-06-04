Longtime Pokemon Fans Are Ecstatic About Max Soup

On Tuesday, The Pokemon Company revealed several new details about the upcoming Isle of Armor expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Perhaps one of the most exciting revelations, however, is the addition of Max Soup. Previously, Sword and Shield players could only acquire Gigantamax forms for Pokemon by catching specific Gigantamax versions in Max Raid Battles. For many fans though, this meant they couldn't continue using their older Pokemon if they wanted to use Gigantamax. Thankfully, Max Soup will change that, allowing seemingly any Pokemon to Gigantamax after they consume it. For longtime players, it definitely seems like a big win!

