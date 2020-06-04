Longtime Pokemon Fans Are Ecstatic About Max Soup
On Tuesday, The Pokemon Company revealed several new details about the upcoming Isle of Armor expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Perhaps one of the most exciting revelations, however, is the addition of Max Soup. Previously, Sword and Shield players could only acquire Gigantamax forms for Pokemon by catching specific Gigantamax versions in Max Raid Battles. For many fans though, this meant they couldn't continue using their older Pokemon if they wanted to use Gigantamax. Thankfully, Max Soup will change that, allowing seemingly any Pokemon to Gigantamax after they consume it. For longtime players, it definitely seems like a big win!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about the addition of Max Soup in Pokemon Sword and Shield!
A lot of players have sentimental attachments to their older Pokemon.
I cant wait to turn my shiny venasuar into gigantamax venasuar— yvhv (@yvhv45) June 4, 2020
It's big news for Shiny hunters!
WAIT MAX SOUP LETS ANY POKEMON GIGANTAMAX??— oceandi tweets? (@oceandiagonale) June 3, 2020
MY SHINY CORVIKNIGHT CAN FINALLY GMAX.........
Pokemon players are already making plans!
Granted, I gotta wonder if there are any limitations to using Max Soup.— KomodoZero (@Komodo_Zero) June 2, 2020
Odds are you have to provide the ingredients for it, or maybe it's limited to which Pokemon can even use it (like the starters or Melmetal).
It's definitely a welcome improvement.
More quality of life improvements?!— ShadowBat95 #BringBackGolbatsTongue (@DanielMcArdle3) June 2, 2020
Now talk about listening to feedback.
Fans seem pretty happy!
"In the Isle of Armor, you can make "Max Soup", which when a Pokémon with the potential to Dynamax drinks it, it can become Gigantamax"— Siggy (@kittykatmreow) June 2, 2020
YEAH BABEY
There is a chance it could make Max Raids less special, though.
/ pokemon spoilers— Shion@comms open (@IrunaBara) June 2, 2020
i hope max soup is like really hard to make or temporary or smth because it kinda makes raids pointless,
But, some people never liked the Raid system in the first place.
"In the Isle of Armor, you can make "Max Soup", which when a Pokémon with the potential to Dynamax drinks it, it can become Gigantamax"
big if true, because seriously, scrrrrew the raid system— The Darsenator (@DarsenMcPanda) June 2, 2020
Of course, some fans are more cynical than others.
Max Soup lets every Pokémon Gigantamax. Gotta love when they lock a feature that should have been part of the base game behind dlc.— Spyral Arts (@SpyralArts) June 2, 2020
