Pokémon Kanto Starter Loungefly Mini-Backpack Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

Pokémon fans have many choices when it comes to backpacks and bags, but if you want to get your hands on this Loungefly mini-backpack adorned with starters for the Kanto region, then the only place you'll be able to grab it is here at Entertainment Earth. It's a limited edition exclusive that's available to pre-order for $69.99, and you'll get free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22. It is expected to arrive on your doorstep in November.

Pokémon Kanto Starter Loungefly Mini-Backpack features a repeating medallion pattern of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu. It's made of faux leather and includes a top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, gold hardware, and printed details. It measures about 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long.

In other Pokemon news, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 18th. The games will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles. Pre-orders for the games are live here on Amazon now.

