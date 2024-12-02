Pokemon Fans Have One Last Chance to Get Free Holiday Gifts

Cyber Monday is upon us and a number of different retailers are offering incentives. Pokemon Center’s official website is no exception, with some nice deals for fans of the franchise. Everyone is getting free shipping right now, and there’s even a freebie for anyone that spends more than $60 on the website. The freebie in question is a 2024 holiday ornament, which features Fuecoco, the Fire-type starter from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The ornament features Fuecoco in the snow enjoying a glass of hot cocoa with a bunch of marshmallows. The item can be obtained by using the code ornamentus at checkout.

Readers should be advised that this Fuecoco ornament is only available for a very limited time; the deal went live on November 27th and will be going away on December 2nd at 11:59 p.m. PT. That’s also when the free shipping goes away, so anyone hoping to take advantage of that particular offer doesn’t have much time left to do so. Pokemon Center has offered similar giveaways in the past, including a 2022 offer that focused on Piplup. Fuecoco makes a little more sense this holiday season, as the Fire-type seems to be getting a big push with a bunch of new merchandise. The Fire-type and its cup of cocoa can be found on a whole bunch of different items from the Pokemon Center website, including a blanket, metal sign, and more.

Pokemon center’s free fuecoco ornament

In addition to these Cyber Monday bonuses, Pokemon Center has also pulled back the curtain on a special Mini Premier Ball offer. That item normally costs $99.99, but Pokemon fans can get it for free this week. However, fans will have to spend quite a bit of money to receive that particular offer. To get a Mini Premier Ball free, Pokemon Center customers must purchase 10 other Poke Ball designs from The Wand Company. It seems that anything in stock on the Pokemon Center website counts, including Mini Dive Balls, Mini Beast Balls, or Mini Great Balls. That translates to about $1000 to get $100 free, so it’s hard to say how many people will jump on the deal. Those interested can claim it now through December 3rd at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For Pokemon fans looking for something to hang on the tree this year, the Fuecoco ornament is a really nice option. Of course, there’s no shortage of Pokemon ornaments that can be found this holiday season, as Hallmark has some options of their own. However, it’s hard to beat free, and if you were already planning on buying some gifts from the Pokemon Center website, there’s no excuse not to grab this one! The Mini Premier Ball is a little more niche given how much fans will have to spend to get it, but if you’ve been looking to start collecting The Wand Company’s Poke Balls, now might be a good time to start up!

