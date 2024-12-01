Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Premium Pass Rewards Include a Gorgeous Mewtwo Promo

New Premium Pass rewards are now available in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. Subscribers will be able to complete a new mission that will reward them with a Mewtwo promo card, featuring full art of the Legendary Pokemon flying over a city. It’s a great looking design, and should be an enticing option for those that have been on the fence about whether to subscribe to the Premium Pass. That’s not the only new option though, as several new accessories featuring Pikachu have also been added to the game, including a playmat, card sleeves, a backdrop, a cover, and a coin.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket offers a free trial for the Premium Pass for all users, which lasts for two weeks at no-cost. However, anyone that claimed the trial when the game first released will have to pay full price. That’s $9.99 for a 30-day subscription, and players will have to decide for themselves whether that price point is actually worth the cost. In addition to exclusive promo cards and accessories, subscribers also get to open one extra card pack per day, for a total of 15 cards. In theory, that’s a good way to accumulate a more substantial collection, but fans that want to time it just right might want to wait until later in the month.

New premium rewards in pokemon tcg pocket

In November, The Pokemon Company announced that new booster packs will be released in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket sometime in the month of December. At this time, we have no details about what those booster packs will contain, or when exactly they’ll be made available. Some fans that are considering subscribing to the Premium Pass for this Mewtwo card might want to wait until we hear what will be in the new boosters. The price is still the same obviously, but it’s probably better to subscribe when new cards are on the way, rather than at a point when most players have probably accumulated a lot of Genetic Apex cards. We know that some players are saving up Pack Hourglasses for that reason!

One of the things that’s really nice about Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is that the game can be enjoyed without much (or any) in-game spending. There are a lot of different in-game currencies, and a lot of ways that players can spend quite a bit of money, but it’s not hard to build up a large collection of cards without doing so. That won’t stop anyone from being jealous of cards like this Mewtwo or the previous Pikachu, but for players that are more focused on building decks and competing with players online, missing out on the occasional promo card isn’t the end of the world!

