Pokemon: Let's Go Player Goes to Extreme Lengths to Get Shiny Magikarp

Pokemon fans will often go to surprising lengths to obtain Shiny creatures, and that's certainly true for one Pokemon: Let's Go player on Nintendo Switch. Reddit user GimmeDatGrimoire was able to snag a Shiny Magikarp in the game in a truly unusual fashion: from the Magikarp salesman located in the Route 4 Pokemon Center. In the game, the slick salesman tries to rip-off unsuspecting players by charging them a cool 500 Pokemon Dollars for the incredibly common creature. However, GimmeDatGrimoire was able to con the conman by trying over and over again for three years until they finally obtained a Shiny Magikarp!

A video of the accomplishment can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

The Magikarp salesman has been a staple of the franchise going back to the days of Pokemon Red and Green. The salesman appears in every game featuring the Kanto region. The character even makes a memorable appearance in the first season of the anime, where he successfully cons James into purchasing the Pokemon. For GimmeDatGrimoire, the accomplishment was meant to teach the conman a lesson!

While the poster's dedication is impressive, it's worth noting that this particularly Shiny isn't worth the effort that the poster put into it. Shiny Magikarp will evolve into an impressive red-colored Gyarados, but that Pokemon is fairly common as far as Shiny Pokemon are concerned. There have been multiple methods allowing players to get Shiny Magikarp and Shiny Gyarados over the years. Most recently, Shiny Magikarp appeared during a Community Day event in Pokemon Go, and Pokemon obtained in the mobile game can easily be transferred to Pokemon: Let's Go.

Of course, transferring over a Shiny Magikarp from Pokemon Go isn't nearly as impressive as the dedication required to pull off a stunt like this, and GimmeDatGrimoire now has an impressive story to go with this new addition to their collection. When players purchase Magikarp from the salesman, the game notes that the player has paid an outrageous price. Fittingly, GimmeDatGrimoire named their Magikarp "Outrage;" that will certainly make it hard to forget the hard work and effort that went into obtaining this Shiny Pokemon!

What's the most effort you've put into obtaining a Shiny Pokemon? Would you have put in that kind of effort to get a Shiny Magikarp? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!