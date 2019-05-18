Pokemon Reveals Best Look Yet at New Armored Mewtwo

The upcoming 3DCG remake of the first Pokemon film, Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, is set to release in July, and while it’s certainly looked like it would basically directly remake the original 1998 film, released as Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, certain official assets seem to indicate otherwise. Take, for instance, new official images of Mewtwo with armor; they seemingly reveal that the design is significantly different from the original version.

In the original film, Mewtwo briefly dons the armor while working for Team Rocket before ultimately leaving the organization to do his own thing — like clone a whole mess of Pokemon. As you can see over on Bulbapedia, it’s a relatively pared-down design with a full face covering. In the new film, however, it would appear that the design is significantly more involved.

According to Serebii, a translation of a recent CoroCoro issue indicates that the armor will be used to suppress Mewtwo’s powers, just like in the original movie. Unlike the original movie, however, the colors, accents, and general construction of the armor appear to have changed. While the original film went for an almost suit of armor-like appearance, the new 3DCG film seems to be going for a design out of something more akin to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 with odd extensions and protrusions.

It’s not just the image above that offers the best look yet at this new Mewtwo armor, however. A recently revealed figure of the same character, armor and all, came with a promotional video that shows off multiple angles. Granted, it’s of the toy, but the toy is based on the film.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12th in Japan. The film is directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be an official confirmation as to whether this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, originally released in 1998 as Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, but every new look and trailer has strongly implied this so far.