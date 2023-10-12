Pokemon Announces New Chance to Get Van Gogh Pikachu Card

The Pokemon Company is offering fans a new chance to get their hands on the highly sought-after Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card. Today, the Pokemon Company confirmed that they would be doing another promotional giveaway for the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat card released as part of a collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum of Amsterdam. The card will be given out to all Pokemon Center customers who order a minimum of $30 in qualifying Pokemon TCG cards. One promo card will be given per order. No start date for this promo was announced, but it will apparently be announced through official email and social media channels.

The full details about the set can be found below:

Pokemon originally announced a line of merchandise for the Van Gogh Museum collaboration, with the aforementioned promo card available for free with purchase of merchandise. The promotion was immediately beset by scalpers, both in person and online. Many scalpers took advantage of an early glitch on the Pokemon Center website to set up bot programs that automatically purchased Van Gogh products, preventing legitimate buyers from purchasing any product. Even those who managed to get an order through the Pokemon Center had their orders cancelled after the fact, leading to even more ill will. After the debacle, The Pokemon Company apologized for the quick sellout and issues with the online store.

Currently the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat card is selling for around $100 on eBay and TCGPlayer.

What's Next for the Pokemon TCG?

While Pokemon fans are understandably disappointed about the Van Gogh flub, TCG players still have plenty to look forward to. Recently released is the long-awaited Scarlet & Violet – 151 set, which includes all 151 original Pokemon, including the first Kadabra card in nearly 20 years. After that is the release of Paradox Rift, a new set that contains Pokemon with the Ancient and Future labels and will likely mark the beginning of a new trend of decks focused around both cards. The last labels (introduced in Battle Styles) are still the foundation of the most dominant deck in the meta right now, so players are expecting Paradox Rift to be the start of a major shakeup in the metagame.