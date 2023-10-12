Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Fixes Rewards Bug

For awhile now, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet completionists have been encountering issues when it comes to claiming rewards available after defeating tons of Trainers. The bug in question made it so that certain wins against NPC Trainers weren't recorded, so if you were trying to complete any specific task that asked you to beat Trainers, that bug naturally posed a problem. That and one other issue have been fixed as of this week with the release of a new update for the games, however, along with some general unnamed bugfixes that'll hopefully improve players' experiences.

The patch notes for the update released this week are pretty brief given that they only address two specific issues aside from the general bug fixes mentioned in the final point. Those patch notes as well as the update itself are out now for players to download, so if you've been holding off on beating up Trainers in exchange for rewards, now's the time to get back to it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ver. 2.0.2 Patch Notes

Under certain conditions, victories against the NPC Trainers scattered across the game world may not have been recorded. As a result, the rewards players could earn by winning a certain number of battles – such as from Pokémon League representatives in the Paldea region or Ogre Clan members in the land of Kitakami – were not obtainable. This bug has been fixed, so players who experienced this issue can now challenge affected NPC Trainers again to record their victories and subsequently receive any eligible rewards.

It was not previously possible to transfer certain special Pokémon to Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet via Pokémon HOME if those Pokémon were brought into Pokémon HOME from Pokémon GO, even if a Pokémon of the same species had already been obtained in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet prior to version 1.3.2. This bug has been fixed, and the issue has been resolved.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

The Future of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Now that The Teal Mask DLC is out for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next thing to look forward to for the game aside from general updates like this is the next part of the DLC package: The Indigo Disk. You'll have to beat the former DLC in order to play this one, but for those still sticking with Scarlet and Violet, that shouldn't be an issue.

Below is an overview of what's included in The Indigo Disk for those who are looking forward to its release, though it doesn't yet have a specific release date.

"In this adventure, you'll be transferred from Uva Academy to its sister school, Blueberry Academy," an overview of the DLC explained. "Unlike Uva Academy, with its long and rich history, this school was only recently established and has a focus on teaching Pokémon battles. What's unique about Blueberry Academy is that a large part of it is actually in the sea! Attend lessons, mingle with the local students and experience a new school life that's anything but ordinary."