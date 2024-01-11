Pokemon to Bring Back Infamous Pikachu Van Gogh Card

The Pokemon Company's most infamous card of 2023 is apparently coming back for a new print run. Pokemon TCG news site PokeBeach is reporting that game stores in the Netherlands will be receiving 100 copies each of the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat card. According to PokeBeach, the cards can be distributed to anyone who spends more than 30 euros on Pokemon TCG products. No official announcement has been made yet, but the news apparently broke on private groups earlier today and led to a dip in the price of the card on European sites. It's currently unclear whether the card's new distribution will be limited to the Netherlands or if other countries will receive a new print run.

The Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat card was released last year as part of a collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum. The card and other related products became the target of heightened demand and scalpers, leading to an ugly run on the Van Gogh Museum's gift store. The cards quickly sold out and even a second print run and distribution failed to meet demand. Since the original distribution of the card, prices for the promo card have hovered around the $150 mark.

The demand for the Pikachu With Grey Felt Hat card and other Van Gogh merchandise led to widespread criticism of The Pokemon Company's handling of distributing items with limited print runs or supply. Because Pokemon is such a popular franchise, it's often the target of scalpers and automated bot programs who can quickly scoop up product and then re-sell it at inflated demand. Many fans have called on The Pokemon Company (and in particular its online Pokemon Center store) to change its limited releases.