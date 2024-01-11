Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Introduces New Mythical Pokemon in DLC Epilogue

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have one final Pokemon to show fans. Today, The Pokemon Company released Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's DLC Epilogue – Mochi Mayhem. The new content introduces one final Pokemon to the game, the mythical Pokemon Pecharunt. This Pokemon, previously hinted at during The Teal Mask portion of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, is the Pokemon responsible for the Loyal Three and the death of Ogerpon's original partner. We won't spoil too many details about the plot of the epilogue, but obviously Pecharunt returns to the Kitakami region and encounters the player character and their friends.

Pecharunt is a Poison/Ghost-type Pokemon with both a unique ability and a signature move. Its ability Poison Puppeteer causes any Pokemon that it poisons to also become confused. Poison Puppeteer syncs well with Pecharunt's signature ability Malignant Chain, which has a 50% chance of badly poisoning an opponent in addition to dealing damage.

Pecharunt was inspired by the myth of Momotarō, a popular Japanese folklore tale in which a child born from a peach defeated an ogre with the help of a monkey, a dog, and a pheasant. Momotaro's ties with mochi is a reference to how Momotaro befriended his animal companions by feeding them mochi. Notably, Pecharunt is the only Mythical Pokemon to be introduced with Gen IX games, with a stat total of 600 and the inability to be caught without the use of a special item.

In order to unlock Pecharunt, players need to receive the Mythical Pecha Berry, which will be distributed to players started today via the game's Mystery Gift function. Players can only unlock the Mochi Mayhem epilogue event by completing both the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk storylines.

Pecharunt is available starting today in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.