Fans of a Cult Classic Pokémon Game Just Got Exciting News

The sheer scope of Pokémon’s popularity has led to plenty of spin-offs and unique takes on the premise, ranging from the mainline series to mystery games like Detective Pikachu. One of the earliest examples of this genre-shifting approach was taken in 1999’s Pokémon Pinball, which retained the core mechanic of capturing the titular creatures while fusing it with the familiar gameplay of a classic pinball table. It was a fun game for the Game Boy Color that has become more of an oddity in the history of the franchise, only ever receiving one sequel 23 years ago.

Now, though, that core concept is coming back into focus thanks to Stern Pinball. The company has made a name for itself in the modern arcade space by developing exciting and ambitious pinball tables, often bouncing off iconic pop culture characters and reimagining their worlds within the context of one of the most iconic styles of arcade games. The company is set to release its own take on Pokémon Pinball later this year, and it’s a dream come true for any gamer who grew up loving the Game Boy Color fusion of the two concepts.

Stern Pinball Is Adapting Pokémon For Their Next Table

There are a lot of companies helping celebrate Pokémon‘s 30th anniversary this year, but Stern Pinball might have one of the most exciting. The Chicago-based company has announced a collaboration with Nintendo that will see the company release a new Pokémon-themed pinball table. Similar to their other recent tie-in launches like John Wick and Godzilla, the new Stern Pinball table will likely feature plenty of modern touches and flashy elements that celebrate the history of the franchise. As with many of Stern’s high-quality pinball machines, there will be a hefty price tag attached to the release.

The table will be released in three versions: The Pro model (priced at $6,999), the Premium model (priced at $9,699), and the limited-edition model (priced at $12,999). Only 750 of the latter edition will be made, somewhat justifying the massive price tag. While the formal look of the table hasn’t yet been revealed, the other recent tables by Stern should give pinball aficionados and Pokémon fans alike plenty to look forward to — even if the number of available tables is somewhat limited by supply.

Stern’s Pokémon Pinball Is Great For Anyone Who Loved The Original GBC Game

It’s an especially exciting announcement given the history of Pokémon-themed pinball games that have been released in the past. The first Pokémon Pinball debuted in 1999, with two available tables based on Pokémon Red and Blue. The game’s basic structure follows the basic pinball mechanics, with players trying to earn high scores while keeping their ball on the table. Pokémon Pinball excitedly tweaked the concept, though, with a new mechanic centered around finding and capturing Pokémon by visiting iconic locations from the original game’s settings, with certain Pokémon only available in these spots or on a certain table. As players progressed, they would update their Pokédex with each new capture.

The title was well-received at the time of release, but the unique elements of the title made it harder to develop follow-ups compared to other spin-offs. While it did receive a sequel in 2003 in the form of Pokémon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire, there hasn’t been a subsequent follow-up since. It’s still a fan favorite in certain corners of the fandom, though, who appreciated the unique approach to exploring the world and capturing the titular creatures. While it remains to be seen how Stern intends to bring Pokémon to their style of pinball, it’ll likely include a creature capture element as well.

The company has also prided itself on making tables that reflect the larger history of pop culture properties and utilize modern programming to incorporate additional elements into the gameplay. For fans who grew up playing Pokémon Pinball on the Game Boy Color, the chance to actually play an official pinball table focused on the characters is a really exciting development. While the full scope of the Stern Pinball take on the Nintendo icon hasn’t been revealed yet, Pokémon fans should keep their eyes out for the table and make sure to test out its approach to the franchise.