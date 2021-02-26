How to Watch the Pokemon Presents Video Presentation

The Pokemon Company is ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise this weekend, and things will kick-off with a Pokemon Presents video presentation set to air Friday February 26th at 7 a.m. PT. While the video won't go live until then, there's already a placeholder that can be found at the top of this post. As such, readers won't have to go anywhere else if they want to find out what to expect from the presentation! It seems quite likely there will be surprises in store, but fans will just have to wait a little bit longer to see what gets announced.

Fortunately, there are some educated guesses that can be made about the presentation. Multiple Pokemon projects have already been announced for 2021. New Pokemon Snap is set to release on April 30th, and with just two months to go until release, it's entirely possible The Pokemon Company will devote some time to revealing new information about the Nintendo Switch game. There's also Pokemon UNITE, the free-to-play Pokemon MOBA coming to Switch and mobile devices. That game is slated to release on June 24th.

It's also possible we might see a couple of Pokemon projects that have fallen off the radar. A sequel to the first Detective Pikachu game on 3DS was announced for Nintendo Switch almost two years ago. Few details were revealed about the game, but The Pokemon Company did say it would have a different conclusion from the theatrical film. Pokemon Sleep is another game that's been announced, but hasn't been heard from in quite some time.

Last but not least, fans just might find out about the next mainline Pokemon game! Rumors have been pointing to a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which could be done in either the style of Pokemon Sword and Shield, or Pokemon: Let's Go. Reports of a restock for the Poke Ball Plus device could indicate the latter, however.

For now, Pokemon fans will just have to wait patiently and see what the presentation brings! Fans can also check out the video on the official Pokemon YouTube channel, which can be found right here.

What are you hoping to see during the Pokemon Presents video presentation? Do you think the next mainline Pokemon game will be revealed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!