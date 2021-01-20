New Pokemon Snap Commercial Revealed in Japan

✖

With New Pokemon Snap set to release on Nintendo Switch in just a few short months, The Pokemon Company has debuted a new commercial in Japan to build hype. It's a very short commercial (only about 15 seconds in length), featuring YouTuber Fuwa-Chan, as well as popular Japanese actor Kokoro Terada. The commercial doesn't feature much in the way of new footage, though some of the photo angles seem a bit different from ones we've seen in previous trailers (the Torchic sequence is just slightly different from last week's trailer). However, it should get viewers excited ahead of the game's release!

The new commercial has been shared by Nintendo Everything and can be found embedded below.

Announced last summer, New Pokemon Snap is a sequel to the Nintendo 64 original. Pokemon Snap was one of the franchise's first spin-off games, tasking players with capturing Pokemon on film, as opposed to catching them with Poke Balls. When the original game released, there were only 151 Pokemon in the mainline games, 63 of which appeared in Pokemon Snap. New Pokemon Snap will feature "more than 200" Pokemon, which makes sense as Bandai Namco has a much bigger pool to select from; clearly, the developer is taking great advantage of that fact!

More than 20 years after its debut on N64, Pokemon Snap remains a favorite among Pokemon fans. It remains to be seen whether or not its Nintendo Switch sequel can manage to reach similar heights, but the game looks quite pretty, at the very least! One of the biggest highlights of the original Pokemon Snap was seeing the way that Pokemon interacted with one another in a 3D environment, and it seems that will be the case here, as well. While the new commercial doesn't offer up anything wholly original, it's interesting watching a Pidgeot grab a Magikarp out of the ocean, or a Scorbunny toasting an apple before eating it. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to see these moments in the game for themselves!

New Pokemon Snap will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on April 30th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to New Pokemon Snap? What do you think of the footage shown thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!