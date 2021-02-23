Poke Ball Plus Might be Rereleased As Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Rumors Swirl

✖

In 2018, the Poke Ball Plus accessory launched alongside Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! on Nintendo Switch. The peripheral worked as both a Pokemon GO Plus device, and a controller for the video game. According to @Pixelpar on Twitter, the device is set to return to stores, which could mean that a new game supporting the Poke Ball Plus is on the way. Rumors have been swirling about a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake for quite some time, and this could mean it will be done in a style similar to the previous Pokemon: Let's Go games!

The Tweet from @Pixelpar can be found embedded below.

Looks like the Poké Ball Plus is getting a reprint. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qWKkb6do4w — Pixelpar (@pixelpar) February 23, 2021

Over the years, the first three Pokemon generations have received remakes, and the first generation has actually gotten two (FireRed and LeafGreen and Pokemon: Let's Go). Unfortunately, fans of the fourth generation, Diamond and Pearl, have been left wanting. Many fans assumed that a Diamond and Pearl remake would be done in the style of Pokemon Sword and Shield, but now it seems it could be closer in tone to Pokemon: Let's Go. Of course, it's all just conjecture, but an announcement about the next mainline Pokemon game could be coming any day now!

It's also possible that a new Pokemon: Let's Go game might not focus on the Sinnoh region, but would instead feature Johto. While Pokemon Gold and Silver already received a remake in the form of HeartGold and SoulSilver, it would make sense from a chronological standpoint. The second Pokemon generation has long been one of the most popular, so a remake would not be unexpected.

The final possibility is that the Poke Ball Plus might be used for a different game entirely. The peripheral seemed to be popular among Pokemon fans, and it's not unusual to see Nintendo peripherals reused for different games, like when Labo support came to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It would give fans a reason to dust off the accessory, and those that don't own it would get a second chance to find it in stores. Regardless of what the plan is for the peripheral, fans will likely know more very soon!

