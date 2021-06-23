Pokemon Releases Adorable New Relaxing River Figures

✖

Summer is finally here, and nothing says summer like a lazy river ride. Pokemon Center seems well aware of that fact, as it has now revealed a set of four resin Relaxing River figures! Priced at $19.99 each, the figures feature Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle as they relax gently on some adorable looking floats. Pikachu has a float of Snorlax, Charmander has an Ultra Ball, Bulbasaur has a slightly deflated Psyduck, and Squirtle is swimming on his own. All four of them are really quite fun, capturing the heart of the summer season and presenting an awesome take on the Kanto starters.

Images of the figures were shared in a brief video on Twitter, which can be found embedded below.

Berries, buddies, and relaxing on the river—it’s the recipe for a perfect day! ️☀️😎🌊 Catch summer fun (and some of your favorite Pokémon) with these exclusive figures from the #PokemonCenter! 🇺🇸: https://t.co/nYFupJ8517

🇨🇦: https://t.co/kz61E0638j pic.twitter.com/LIkD12VWoN — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 23, 2021

Pokemon Center offers a lot of exclusive merchandise, but a lot of it also tends to sells out pretty quickly. As such, fans will want to act fast if they plan to add one (or all four) of these Relaxing River figures to their collection. Fortunately, all four of these seem to be in stock as of this writing, but it's hard to say how long that might last!

Of course, while Pokemon fans are at Pokemon Center, they might want to check out some Pokemon Go related merchandise, as well. The website is currently offering a free Professor Willow card to shoppers that purchase anything based on the mobile game. The card features the professor alongside Meltan, and it's a neat freebie for fans of the TCG and Pokemon Go. In fact, each card has a special code that will unlock Special Research in the game. Since Pokemon Center offers free shipping to those that spend $20 or more, those planning to purchase a Relaxing River figure might as well spend a little extra to get it shipped free!

