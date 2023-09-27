Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces New Tera Raid, Brings Hisuian Decidueye to Game

Hisuian Decidueye is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that Hisuian Decidueye will be coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the focus of the next 7-Star Tera Raid. Like other 7-Star Tera Raid Pokemon, Hisuian Decidueye will only be catchable once per save file and will come with the Mightiest Mark. While the Alolan Decidueye that appeared in the game earlier this year had a Flying Tera Type, the Hisuian Decidueye will be a Grass Tera Type. The raid event starts on October 6th and runs through October 8th, with a repeat occurring from October 13th through 15th. No other information about the raid event is available.

Although Hisuian Pokemon can appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by transferring them through Pokemon Home, this marks the first time that a Hisuian Pokemon has appeared in a Tera Raid and also likely marks the only way that Hisuian Decidueye will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Two Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus – Basculegion and Ursaluna – have also appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, although Ursaluna appears in a brand new form.

Another interesting note about the new 7-Star Raid is that Hisuian Decidueye likely marks the beginning of a trend of fully evolved Hisuian starter Pokemon appearing in 7-Star Raids. Many had wondered whether Legendary Pokemon would be coming to raids following the Mewtwo event, but it seems like we’ll be waiting a bit for more Legendary Pokemon to appear in the game in raids.

What is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask?

The Teal Mask is the first of two DLC packets due out for release this year, which bring in hundreds of existing Pokemon to the new games.. Set in the new region of Kitakami, The Teal Mask focuses on the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and its rivals Pokemon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. The DLC will also feature Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin that resembles a candied apple. Also appearing in the game is Poltchageist, a new Pokemon that looks similar to Polteageist but is a separate species and is based off of a matcha tea set. The Teal Mask kicks off a new storyline that will be continued in the second DLC The Indigo Disk, which will be released later this year.

The Teal Mask is available for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet now.