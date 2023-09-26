Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Physical Release is Frustrating Fans

A new physical release for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been announced for Nintendo Switch. On November 3rd, Pokemon Scarlet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will release in stores. The cartridges themselves will contain the base game as well as The Teal Mask DLC. Those that buy this version will also be getting the second expansion, The Indigo Disk, but since it likely won't be finished by that date, those that own a physical copy of the game will still have to download a patch to get it.

For some Pokemon fans on social media, the release is already proving to be a little frustrating. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company similarly released a second physical version of Pokemon Sword and Shield, but that one contained both expansions on the cartridge itself. That release held a lot of appeal, as Pokemon fans like to revisit older games in the series, and there are concerns when it comes to preservation. This year just saw the closure of the Wii U and 3DS eShops, and it's likely one day the same thing will happen with Nintendo Switch. Having DLC on a cartridge ensures that gamers will be able to revisit that content in the future, without having to worry about digital storefronts.

(Photo: Pokemon)

The timing of this new release is likely an attempt to have it available for the holiday shopping season. Interestingly enough, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not the only Nintendo Switch game getting this treatment; as Nintendo Life recently reported, a physical version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with DLC on the cartridge has been announced for Japan. In a similar fashion, that one will not have the final wave of DLC on the cartridge, as users will have to download it when it becomes available.

DLC and Preservation

Prior to Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon games would often receive a "third version" that contained new content that was not in the previous release. Games like Pokemon Yellow, Pokemon Crystal, and Pokemon Emerald followed this trend, but essentially forced players to purchase an entirely new game to access it, and then made them restart everything over again. With DLC, Pokemon fans can now enjoy new content that expands on the base game, without starting over. The trade-off, however, is that the DLC might not be accessible several years from now. That's why these physical releases hold interest for some collectors, and why some are frustrated that The Indigo Disk won't actually be on the cartridge itself.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC has already expanded the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in a significant way. The Teal Mask introduced players to several new and returning Pokemon, and The Indigo Disk will do the same when it releases later this year. There are also new story elements, and The Indigo Disk is promising more information on Terastallization, which has played a big part in Scarlet and Violet's narrative.

Would you have preferred both expansions on the cartridge? Do you worry about video game preservation? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!