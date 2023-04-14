Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rare Pokemon Giveaway Starts Today

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is giving away a rare Pokemon that should help players fill out their Pokedex. In honor of the start of the European International Championships, The Pokemon Company is giving away a Palafin that is modeled after the one used by Gavin Michaels in the Oceania International Championships last February. Players can get the Palafin through April 17th by entering the Mystery Code 0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N into their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. The Palafin knows the moves Jet Punch, Wave Crash, Haze, and Protect and is holding a Mystic Water.

Palafin should be a hot commodity as it is one of the new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that requires the use of a Union Circle – a multiplayer feature that allows players to jump into another Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game. Typically, players get a Palafin by leveling up Finizen while utilizing the Union Circle feature. Finizen must be at Level 38 to evolve in the game. Although Palafin typically has mediocre stats, it can enter its Hero Form by switching out and then switching back into battle. While in Hero Form, Palafin has a base attack stat of 160, which makes it one of the strongest attackers in the game. Palafin's base stat total of 650 puts it on par with many Legendary Pokemon, meaning that it's an incredibly useful Pokemon if players can trigger its Hero Form. Of course, most strategies involve Palafin and at least one other Pokemon knowing a move that allows it to switch out automatically without wasting an attack. However, this Palafin doesn't have one of those particular moves equipped.

The Palafin will be available through April 17th, so be sure to pick up yours this weekend....especially if you don't already have this Pokemon in your Pokedex.