New Pokemon Teased in First Pokemon Horizons Episode

A brand new Pokemon just appeared in the first episode of the brand new Pokemon Horizons anime series. The main protagonist Liko had her own run-in with a never-before-seen Pokemon at the end of the two-part Pokemon Horizons episode that debuted today in Japan. The turtle-like Pokemon appears to be a pre-evolved form of Terapagos, the Legendary Pokemon that will be featured in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC "The Indigo Disk." No other details were revealed about the new Pokemon, and it's unclear whether this is a true pre-evolved version of Terapagos or if its simply Terapagos in some kind of lesser form. You can check out the Pokemon down below, as revealed by the official Japanese Pokemon anime Twitter account:

Liko's discovery of the new Pokemon somewhat mirrors Ash's first encounter with Ho-Oh in the original Pokemon anime. Ash encountered the Pokemon long before it was "officially" revealed to fans as part of Pokemon Gold and Silver and helped to establish the idea that new Pokemon were always waiting to be discovered. However, Liko's discovery of this new Pokemon might be more closely tied to the mysterious crystal she's holding, as it bears several similarities to the brand new Pokemon and only appeared due to the crystal somehow activating over the course of the show.

Pokemon Horizons is the brand new Pokemon anime series and the first ongoing series to not feature Ash and his beloved partner Pikachu. After sending Ash off with a special mini-series (in which Ash finally defined what it meant for him to be a Pokemon Master), Pokemon Horizons introduces a brand new cast of characters that's solely set in the Paldea region. No international release dates have been announced for Pokemon Horizons, but new episodes air every Friday over in Japan.