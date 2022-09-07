Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals New Pokemon, New Characters

The Pokemon Company debuted a new trailer, which revealed three new Pokemon and the villainous Team Star. The trailer dropped today and revealed the new Pokemon Klawf, Armarouge, and Ceruledge, as well as the villainous Team Star. Several new NPCs were also introduced, including the Pokemon League chairman Geeta and the Grass-type leader Brassisus. You can check out the trailer below.

The trailer also revealed the presence of Titans, new mega-sized Pokemon that appear to be an equivalent to Alpha Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players can challenge the Titans at a place called the Place of Legends.

Team Star is a group of delinquents from your school and can be challenged at Starfall Street. The large car seen in a previous trailer appears to be tied to Team Star. The group is led by a student named Mela.

The final bit of new information are the mysterious Pokemon Armarouge and Ceruledge. Both Pokemon wear ancient sets of armor that power their abilities. Amarouge is a Fire/Psychic Pokemon, while Ceruledge is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon. Each Pokemon is exclusive to one game – Amarouge is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet while Ceruledge is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

This is the third new trailer released in just as many weeks. The bevy of information started with the reveal of Cyclizar at the Pokemon World Championships two weeks ago and was followed by last week's reveal of Grafaiai, a Poison/Normal-type Pokemon that resembles a graffiti-tagging lemur with oversized eyes.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.