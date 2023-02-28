Pokemon Day: Every New Pokemon Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature a few more new Pokemon than previously anticipated. The Pokemon Company has revealed their plans for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC pack, which will see players leave the Paldea continent to explore a brand new storyline tied to the mysterious Area Zero. While Pokemon fans were expecting the reveal of the new Legendary Pokemon teased to be at the heart of the Terastallization phenomenon, they weren't expecting the other new Pokemon that will appear in the game. In addition to the reveal of two new Paradox Pokemon that were made available immediately in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players got a tease of several new Pokemon that will be released later this year. Here's a look at every new Pokemon revealed during Pokemon Day:

Walking Wake Walking Wake is a Water/Dragon-type Paradox Pokemon that resembles an ancient version of Suicune. The official description for the Pokemon reads "Walking Wake resembles a sketch made by a member of the Area Zero Expedition in the Scarlet Book. It bears a uniquely shaped set of horns on its forehead. It also supports its weight with just its hind legs and walks bipedally."

Iron Leaves Iron Leaves is a Grass/Psychic Paradox Pokemon that resembles Virizion. Its official description reads: "Iron Leaves resembles a sketch made by a member of the Area Zero Expedition in the Violet Book. It has a smooth, glossy body that has a metallic texture, and apparently the glowing parts on its forehead and neck sometimes transform to look like longswords."

Okidogi Okidogi is one of three new non-Legendary Pokemon that will be introduced in "The Teal Mask" DLC. Okidogi is based off the Momotaro legend of Japanese folklore.

Munkidori Munkidori is one of three new non-Legendary Pokemon that will be introduced in "The Teal Mask" DLC. Munkidori is based off the Momotaro legend of Japanese folklore.

Fezandipiti Feazandipiti is one of three new non-Legendary Pokemon that will be introduced in "The Teal Mask" DLC. Fezandipiti is based off the Momotaro legend of Japanese folklore.

Ogerpon Ogerpon is the new Legendary Pokemon that wears the "Teal Mask" named in the DLC title. It is based on an oni, specifically those found in the Momotaro legend of Japanese folklore.