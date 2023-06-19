Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Player Reveals Shiny Hunting Trick

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak has added a number of interesting new mechanics that did not exist in previous Pokemon generations. One of these is the Let's Go mechanic, which allows players to send out their Pokemon to participate in auto-battles on their own. The feature was a controversial addition because some players prefer the old-fashioned grind, but it seems the mechanic has an interesting feature that many might not have noticed: it can help players tell the difference between Shiny Pokemon and their regularly-colored counterparts.

The most popular Shiny Pokemon tend to be those that differ greatly from the standard. For example, a Shiny Bagon has a bright green color that looks a lot different from its standard blue. Meanwhile, Shiny Pokemon like Paldean Tauros and Garchomp look near-identical to the standard Pokemon. That can make it extremely hard to tell the difference in the wild, but Reddit user TheNerdyWarrior has uncovered a helpful method. In a video shared to the game's subreddit, TheNerdyWarrior revealed that Pokemon using the Let's Go mechanic will not attack a Shiny Pokemon. Using their Shiny Charizard on a pack of Paldean Tauros, viewers can see that the Charizard leaves one Tauros alone. When jumping into a standard battle with the lone-standing Tauros, the player discovers the familiar flash that appears when a Shiny appears! Video of the mechanic in action can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

Obviously, this tactic will be helpful in some situations more than others, but anything that makes Shiny hunting a little bit easier is a good thing! While Shiny Pokemon don't have any advantage over the standard coloration, their rarity gives them a lot of appeal to players. Some will spend hundreds of hours hatching eggs just to find the rarest ones. Hopefully this mechanic will give some users a little bit of help. At the very least, it makes the Let's Go mechanic even more appealing!

