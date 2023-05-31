Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Easter Egg Reveals Its Place in Pokemon's Timeline

An easter egg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed the game's place within the greater timeline of Pokemon games. Thanks to a post on Reddit, fans are noticing that a copy of a book written by Sonia from Pokemon Sword and Shield actually appears in the academy library in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players can read an excerpt of the book that describes events in Pokemon Sword and Shield, specifically when Bede has a Copperajah destroy a mural at Stow-by-Side, thus revealing a depiction of Zacian and Zamazenta. Players of Pokemon Sword and Shield may remember that Sonia herself gave the player character this book at the end of the game, once players defeat Hop in the Slumbering Weald.

While this easter egg isn't exactly "new" (it was present since Day 1 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet), the book is a good reminder of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's place within the greater Pokemon chronology. While not often mentioned in Pokemon games, there is a specific chronology to the series, with some games taking place years after others. While some connections are obvious - Pokemon Gold and Silver explicitly takes place 2 years after Pokemon Red and Blue - other games are a little more subtle in their connections. For instance, we know that Pokemon Black and White takes place after Pokemon Diamond and Pearl in part because Cynthia actually references the events of Diamond and Pearl in Black and White. We also know that Pokemon Sword and Shield takes place after Pokemon Sun and Moon thanks to a Pokedex entry featuring Type: Null and now we know that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are indeed the newest games in the franchise. We'll note that some earlier games in the series took place contemporaneously so it's not necessarily a given that every game takes place after its previous release.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now.