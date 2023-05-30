Pokemon Home Update Does Not Carry Over Pokemon Go Feature

Late last year, Pokemon Go added new XXS and XXL variations that could be caught in the wild. Following today's update to Pokemon Home, players can now import Pokemon obtained in the mobile game over to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, it seems that XXS Pokemon moved into the game are not retaining their size, while XXL Pokemon are. The issue was first noticed by Serebii's Joe Merrick, who shared his hope that a retroactive fix can be applied for Pokemon that have already been transferred. Unfortunately, there's simply no way of knowing if that will happen.

Tweets from Merrick regarding the situation can be found embedded below.

Following up XXL Pokémon seem to be retaining their size. XXS are not. This is clearly an oversight. Hopefully they resolve it. Unsure if they can fix it retroactively for transferred XXS Pokémon pic.twitter.com/JyroJfWaG8 — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) May 30, 2023

While Pokemon Go began life completely separate from the mainline Pokemon games, things have changed over the last few years. Starting with 2018's Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, players were given the chance to bring the original 150 Pokemon over to Nintendo Switch. Eventually, players could move any Pokemon caught in Go over to Home, and then into games like Pokemon Sword and Shield. Today's update takes that even further with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet compatibility. The option allows players to import Pokemon that can't otherwise be caught in that game, or just variations they happen to be fond of, like Shinies or XXL Pokemon. As Merrick notes, the fact that XXL Pokemon are reflected in Scarlet and Violet and not XXS Pokemon would seem to indicate that this was an oversight by the developers.

One of the best things about Pokemon Home is the way that it allows players to keep their collection all in one place and freely move them from game-to-game. While Pokemon from Go can now be moved over to Home, players should keep in mind that it remains a one-way trip; Pokemon cannot be sent back to Pokemon Go once transferred. Players should keep that in mind before moving over any XXS Pokemon if they're concerned about size data being lost!

