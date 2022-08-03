Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Every New Pokemon Revealed So Far

A full new generation of Pokemon is coming this fall. Later this year, The Pokemon Company will release Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a new pair of Pokemon games set in a brand new region. While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first pair of open-world Pokemon games and will be the first to allow for simultaneous multiplayer play, the game's true draw are the dozens of new Pokemon that will appear in the brand new (and still unnamed) region. New Pokemon are set to be revealed over the remainder of the year, so ComicBook.com is providing Pokemon fans with a place where they can quickly find out everything they can about the new Pokemon. Below are official images and descriptions of every Pokemon revealed so far. This article will be updated as new information is provided, so be sure to keep checking back for more info as it becomes available.

Sprigatito (Photo: Pokemon) Capricious and attention seeking, it may sulk if it sees its Trainer giving attention to a Pokemon other than itself.



When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with its forepaws, a sweet aroma is released that can mesmerize those around it. This aroma has therapeutic qualities and makes opponents lose their will to battle. The composition of its fluffy fur is similar to plants, letting it create energy by absorbing sunlight. It adds moisture to its fur by grooming itself, which aids its ability to photosynthesize. Category : Grass Cat Pokemon

: Grass Cat Pokemon Type : Grass

: Grass Height : 1'4"

: 1'4" Weight : 9 lbs.

: 9 lbs. Ability: Overgrow

Fuecoco (Photo: Pokemon) Fuecoco is laid-back and does things at its own pace. It loves to eat, and it will sprint toward any food it finds with a glint in its eye.



External heat is absorbed by the square scales on Fuecoco's stomach and back, then converted into fire energy. These scales are always warm, and at times they can also grow very hot. Flickering atop Fuecoco's head is fire energy that is leaking out from inside the Pokemon body. When Fuecoco gets excited, its head spouts more flames.

Category : Fire Croc Pokémon

: Fire Croc Pokémon Type : Fire

: Fire Height : 1'4"

: 1'4" Weight : 21.6 lbs.

: 21.6 lbs. Ability: Blaze

Quaxly (Photo: Pokemon)

This serious-mannered Pokemon will follow in its Trainer's wake. Quaxly is tidy, and it especially dislikes getting its head dirty.



Its body is always glossy because the gel secreted by its feathers repels water and grime. The coif on its head is slicked back using a rich, moist cream, and it becomes unkempt when dry. It has strong legs and can swim without difficulty even in places with strong currents. In battle, it kicks its opponents swiftly and repeatedly. Category : Duckling Pokemon

: Duckling Pokemon Type : Water

: Water Height : 1'8"

: 1'8" Weight : 13.4 lbs.

: 13.4 lbs. Ability: Torrent

Pawmi (Photo: The Pokemon Company) In addition to the electric sacs in its cheeks, Pawmi has electricity-discharging organs on its forepaws. It generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then it shocks its opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws.



The fur that covers its body is good insulation against the cold and serves the purpose of storing electricity. When it feels uneasy, this cautious Pokémon will begin rubbing its cheeks, preparing itself to discharge an electric shock.

Category : Mouse Pokémon

: Mouse Pokémon Type : Electric

: Electric Height : 1'

: 1' Weight : 5.5 lbs.

: 5.5 lbs. Ability: Static / Natural Cure

Lechonk Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that Bug-type Pokémon dislike. If attacked by an opponent and startled, it will charge forward in a panic.



It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokemon's body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.

Category : Hog Pokemon

: Hog Pokemon Type : Normal

: Normal Height : 1'8"

: 1'8" Weight : 22.5 lbs.

: 22.5 lbs. Ability: Aroma Veil / Gluttony

Smoliv (Photo: The Pokemon Company) The oil that comes out of its head has a very strong bitter taste, and it is not suitable for consumption. When startled or attacked, Smoliv will shoot this oil out, slowing its opponent down. It will then seize that moment to run away.



In the fruit on its head, Smoliv stores oil made from nutrients it gathers through photosynthesis. As a result, it can go for a week without eating or drinking. It prefers dry and sunny climates, and it seems to spend its days sunbathing.

Category : Olive Pokemon

: Olive Pokemon Type : Grass/Normal

: Grass/Normal Height : 1'

: 1' Weight : 14.3 lbs.

: 14.3 lbs. Ability: Early Bird

Fidough's skin has elastic qualities and is both firm and soft at the same time. When these Pokémon become excited, they intimidate their opponents by puffing up their bodies to appear bigger. Fidough ferments things in its vicinity using the yeast in its breath. The yeast is useful for cooking, so this Pokémon has been protected by people since long ago. Category: Puppy Pokémon Type: Fairy Height: 1' Weight: 24 lbs. Ability: Own Tempo

In ancient times, Wooper lived underwater in the Paldea region. After losing in a struggle for territory, it seems they began living in bogs on land. To keep from drying out while living on land, they began to cover their bodies with a poisonous film. Their gills have hardened thanks to living on land for so long. Their bodies are heavy and they move slowly, but they can protect themselves by shooting powerful poisonous liquid from their gills. Category: Poison Fish Pokémon Type: Poison/Ground Height: 1'4" Weight: 24.3 lbs. Ability: Poison Point / Water Absorb

Cetitan need to have tough muscles to be able to support their immense bodies, and physical attacks using their bodies have incredible power. They also migrate around the snowy regions, protected by a thick layer of fat. Category: Tera Whale Pokémon Type: Ice Height: 14'9" Weight: 1,543.2 lbs. Ability: Thick Fat / Slush Rush

Koraidon (Photo: The Pokemon Company) No information or description officially revealed yet. Koraidon will be exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.