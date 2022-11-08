Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Final Trailer With Two New Pokemon Reveals

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has dropped a final trailer ahead of the games' release, showcasing two new Pokemon. The trailer, set to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial" (which will also appear in the new Pokemon games) revealed two strange new Pokemon called "Great Tusks" and "Iron Treads" which both appear to be different forms of Donphan. Likely, each Pokemon relates to the Past vs. Future themes of the new Pokemon games – Great Tusks Donphan clearly looks like a prehistoric Donphan, while Iron Treads Donphan looks to be a futuristic version of the Pokemon. You can see both below:

(Photo: Pokemon)

The Pokemon Company also revealed new details about some upcoming events that will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A "Black Crystal Tera Raid" featuring a Dragon Tera Type Charizard will appear on December 1–4, 2022 and December 15–18, 2022. Charizard does not normally appear in the Paldea region, so this event marks an early opportunity to get a Pokemon that you can't get elsewhere.

A second Tera Raid was also announced with Eevee appearing with various Tera Forms from November 24-27.

Finally, The Pokemon Company also announced that a patch will be made available for download upon the game's release. The patch will be required to use online play, so it's recommended that the patch be downloaded as soon as possible.

The full Pokemon trailer can be seen below: