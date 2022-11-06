Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Gimmighoul as New Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has officially revealed the name of the mysterious Pokemon that popped up in Pokemon Go yesterday. The new Pokemon is called Gimmighoul and has two forms, a "Chest Form" and a "Roaming Form." The Roaming Form was seen yesterday in Pokemon Go, while the Chest Form can be seen below and shows the small Pokemon lounging in a coin-filled chest. According to the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website, Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon while in Chest Form, but it's possible that it could change types once it switches over to its Roaming Form.

A new trailer featuring Gimmighoul was also released, which explained that one of Gimmighoul's two forms is tied to Pokemon Go. Players will only be able to get Gimmighoul's Roaming Form by connecting their Pokemon Go account to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which will be made available sometime in 2023. This appears to work in a similar manner to the connectivity between the Pokemon: Let's Go games and Pokemon Go, although players won't be able to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Interestingly, Gimmighoul appears to be tied to some kind of collectible sub-quest. Gimmighoul's Chest Form has the ability to manipulate people into collecting coins for it, and something happens when 999 coins are collected. Whether this is an evolution method or some other perk remains to be seen.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.