Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC Release Date Announced

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next DLC will be released before year end. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that The Indigo Disk, the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, would be released on December 14th, just before the holiday season. This DLC continues the storyline started in The Teal Mask, specifically focusing on Carmine and Kieran, a pair of students from Blueberry Academy in the Unova region. While other details about the DLC are still unknown, we do know that the DLC will feature the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos and will bring back every Starter Pokemon from past games.

Other new Pokemon confirmed for the DLC includes Archaludon, an evolution of Duraludon, and the Paradox Pokemon Iron Crown and Raging Bolt. It's also heavily teased that the DLC will feature an evolution of Dipplin and a Legendary Pokemon tied to the Loyal Three, which were featured in The Teal Mask. The Pokemon Company has also confirmed that the DLC will feature a 19th Tera Type.

The Indigo Disk will not be a standalone DLC – players can buy the full The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero to get both The Indigo Disk and The Teal Mask. You can buy the full DLC now on the Nintendo eShop.

What's Next for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

It's possible that The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will wrap up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and set the stage for whatever is next for the Pokemon franchise. As always, The Pokemon Company is tight-lipped on the future of the franchise, but fans are speculating that an Unova game is on the horizon, either as a remake or as some kind of new spinoff game. We'll likely get a clue as to the future of the Pokemon franchise on February 27th on Pokemon Day.